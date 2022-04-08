Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 31 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus lowered their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $848.22.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.82, for a total value of $821,310.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $759.23 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $662.26 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $712.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $764.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 223.83%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

