CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

CAMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. cut their price target on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. CalAmp has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $14.51.

In other CalAmp news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $72,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,500 shares of company stock worth $226,830. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CalAmp by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CalAmp by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CalAmp by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CalAmp by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

