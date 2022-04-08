Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.750-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $760.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.39.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caleres will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 2,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Caleres by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,932,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,552,000 after buying an additional 171,160 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Caleres by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,745 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 134,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

