Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target to $40.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.61% from the company’s previous close.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.30. 2,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,340. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.93. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

