Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Price Target to C$0.20

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.35 to C$0.20 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

Shares of MediPharm Labs stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. MediPharm Labs has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.