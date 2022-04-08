Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target to C$24.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGML. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. Sigma Lithium has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

