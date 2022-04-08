Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Apr 8th, 2022

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYMGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 460 ($6.03) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATYM. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.90) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.30) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 488 ($6.40).

LON ATYM opened at GBX 389 ($5.10) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £544.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 410.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 396.55. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 265 ($3.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 450 ($5.90).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

