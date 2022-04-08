Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 460 ($6.03) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATYM. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.90) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.30) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 488 ($6.40).

LON ATYM opened at GBX 389 ($5.10) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £544.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 410.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 396.55. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 265 ($3.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 450 ($5.90).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

