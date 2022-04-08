Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Target Price to C$7.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CJREF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.09.

Shares of CJREF stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $770.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.50. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.28 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

