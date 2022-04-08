Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Gap Up to $62.60

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.60, but opened at $63.95. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at $62.55, with a volume of 28,484 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 45.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,239,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,539,000 after acquiring an additional 264,747 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

