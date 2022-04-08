Canfor (TSE:CFP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.72

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$22.72 and last traded at C$23.03, with a volume of 302612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.13.

Several research firms recently commented on CFP. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Canfor and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 2.12.

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canfor Co. will post 4.2112903 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

