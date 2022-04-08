Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,846 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period.

CAJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE CAJ opened at $24.02 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

