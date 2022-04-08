Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cantaloupe Inc. is a software and payments company which provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe Inc., formerly known as USA Technologies Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of CTLP opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $442.86 million, a P/E ratio of -311.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $51.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 13,940 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

