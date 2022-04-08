Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 184,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,509,317. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.83. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

