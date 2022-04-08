Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 51 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,878,000 after buying an additional 181,833 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 106.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 173,832 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,013,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares during the period.

BATS IYT opened at $243.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.89 and a 200-day moving average of $263.93. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

