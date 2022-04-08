Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,702,000 after buying an additional 1,250,326 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,634,000 after buying an additional 64,567 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,783,000 after buying an additional 1,266,307 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,650,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after buying an additional 106,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,666,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,632,000 after acquiring an additional 220,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

