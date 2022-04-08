Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after buying an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,701,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,835,000 after buying an additional 80,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,716,000 after buying an additional 321,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

AFL opened at $65.17 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

