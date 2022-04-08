Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,766 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $302.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

