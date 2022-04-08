Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 579 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,521,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,393,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,033,000 after buying an additional 42,664 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after purchasing an additional 139,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WPC. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

NYSE:WPC opened at $81.66 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.69%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

