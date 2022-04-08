Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $29,000 Stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 307.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCTR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,469,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,605,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 493,471 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1,546.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 352,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,431,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,676,000 after acquiring an additional 241,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,949. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

