Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $42,000 in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XXII. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,951,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after buying an additional 195,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,751,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 212,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 64,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 88,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 163,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XXII shares. Dawson James boosted their target price on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,141. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

22nd Century Group Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

