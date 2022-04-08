Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $67,000 in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REMX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after buying an additional 33,132 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 232,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,997,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,063,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REMX traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.14. 1,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,076. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.86. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $127.50.

