Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 326 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.83. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,751. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.55. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $99.92 and a twelve month high of $112.27.

