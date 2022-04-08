Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.90) to GBX 227 ($2.98) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricorn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.74) in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,574. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. Capricorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

