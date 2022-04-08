Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Shares Up 4.3%

Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50. 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63.

About Capstone Therapeutics

Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, develops novel peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs that have completed Phase Ia and Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for lipoprotein metabolism.

