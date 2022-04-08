Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Sells $25,416.02 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $25,416.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CARA opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

