CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MTBC. TheStreet lowered CareCloud from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in CareCloud by 3.2% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CareCloud by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CareCloud by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CareCloud by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in CareCloud by 125.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.