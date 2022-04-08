CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 312,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,049. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 0.68. CareDx has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $96.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $34,293.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,612 shares of company stock worth $2,830,291 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,638,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,491,000 after purchasing an additional 228,621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,368,000 after purchasing an additional 509,420 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,636,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 193,535 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,307,000 after purchasing an additional 405,392 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.