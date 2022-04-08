Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,609 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $17,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 440,222 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.18.

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

