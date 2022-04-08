Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CSTL has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of CSTL opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $550,197.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,314 in the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $6,861,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,408,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

