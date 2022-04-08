Castweet (CTT) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $97,373.19 and approximately $773.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Castweet has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Castweet Coin Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

