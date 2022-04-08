Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.30% of Cavco Industries worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVCO shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CVCO traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.41. 168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,791. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.54. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.46 and a 12 month high of $327.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $2.30. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $431.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

