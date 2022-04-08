Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading 4.4% Higher

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.11. 5,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,912,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZOO. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth $78,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $25,266,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $46,620,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $50,558,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $262,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

