Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.36 Million

Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) to post $401.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $386.54 million and the highest is $415.30 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $365.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.
Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.21 million.
CBOE stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.35. The company had a trading volume of 488,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.42. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $99.57 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
