Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.36 Million

Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) to post $401.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $386.54 million and the highest is $415.30 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $365.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.21 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

CBOE stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.35. The company had a trading volume of 488,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.42. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $99.57 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.