CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $111.60 Average PT from Brokerages

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company.

NYSE CBRE opened at $86.77 on Tuesday. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.49.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in CBRE Group by 805.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 31,976 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in CBRE Group by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $347,784,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

