CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives $133.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

OTGLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CD Projekt from 140.00 to 133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTGLY stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. CD Projekt has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $14.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

