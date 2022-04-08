CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 60,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 672,809 shares.The stock last traded at $54.66 and had previously closed at $54.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 23.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,459,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,272,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $887,921,000 after buying an additional 2,635,597 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 73,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

