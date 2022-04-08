CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $9.20.
CX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CEMEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut CEMEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.40 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.74.
CEMEX stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cartica Management LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 6,700,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,039,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in CEMEX by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,025 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CEMEX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,858,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,597,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CEMEX (Get Rating)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
