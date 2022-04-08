CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $9.20.

CX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CEMEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut CEMEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.40 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.74.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cartica Management LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 6,700,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,039,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in CEMEX by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,025 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CEMEX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,858,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,597,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CEMEX (Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.