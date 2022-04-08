Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $136.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

