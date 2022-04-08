Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.11. 10,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $180.88 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.