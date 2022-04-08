Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 184.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,234. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.48. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

