Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 326.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,638.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after buying an additional 155,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $212,664.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,640,391. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.13. 8,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,370. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.44. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

