Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Shares of FQAL stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.96. 34,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.60. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

