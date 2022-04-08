Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $148.31.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
