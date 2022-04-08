Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $148.31.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $146.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.82. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.