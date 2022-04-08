Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYK. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,644,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1,088.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 138.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.05. 1,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,714. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $207.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.64.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

