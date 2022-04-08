Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 684 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.05, for a total value of $3,167,533.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,918 shares of company stock worth $23,984,490. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Shares of REGN opened at $721.80 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $469.80 and a 12-month high of $725.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $647.21 and its 200 day moving average is $627.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

