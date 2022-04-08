Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Gartner by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IT traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.06. 4,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,984. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $185.95 and a one year high of $368.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

