Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 13.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MP Materials by 3,988.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,483 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in MP Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $715,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MP. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:MP traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $17,528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320 over the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

