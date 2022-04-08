Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,510,000 after buying an additional 1,889,266 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3,604.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,412 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 382.1% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,215,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 963,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $6,474,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 1,634.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 482,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 454,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRSP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 75.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

