Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Centennial Resource Development traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 184059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after buying an additional 963,970 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,854,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 5.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

