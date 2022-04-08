Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAMLGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 265 ($3.48) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.87) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.20) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of CAML stock opened at GBX 261 ($3.42) on Tuesday. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 187.47 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 386 ($5.06). The stock has a market cap of £459.43 million and a PE ratio of 7.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 226.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 233.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.50%.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

